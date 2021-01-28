Eijaz Khan is currently out of the Bigg Boss 14 house for personal commitments. But he made a lot of noise and is badly wanted back inside the house! Devoleena Bhattacharjee is currently playing as his proxy while the Kkavyanjali actor finishes shooting City Of Dreams Season 2.

Amongst other things, Eijaz’s Bigg Boss 14 journey will be remembered for his love life. He let go all his fears and insecurity to be with Pavitra Punia. The couple has now officially confirmed their relationship. But just not that, his animosity with Rubina Dilaik will remain a topic of discussion too!

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Eijaz Khan. The actor revealed how things have changed ever since he came out of Bigg Boss. We asked him if he will ever speak to Rubina Dilaik, given their bittersweet relationship in the house.

To this, Eijaz Khan responded, “I don’t know. Listen, after this show, I don’t have to live with her. Wherever we meet, we’ll be cordial. I’m a gentleman, who will make sure anyone around him is comfortable. I will never go out of my way to ridicule her, call her name. Or for that matter say or react something that she does not deserve. She’s not my enemy, she was just a contestant. I got to know her real personality.”

Well, that’s truly a gentleman thing to say!

Previously, we revealed to you about Eijaz Khan’s take on marriage with Pavitra Punia. When asked if he sees himself tying the knot with her someday, the actor answered, “I just see everything in her. She also sees everything in me. Everything that can come to your mind, okay? We will have a lot us to talk about.”

