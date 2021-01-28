Bigg Boss has always been a house where love or enmity blossoms in every season. Generally, we see love brewing between two contestants in the house. In the current season, Bigg Boss 14, we saw love blooming between Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin and more. And it seems Rakhi Sawant is in the mood to create a new couple in the house. In yesterday’s episode, we saw her teasing Devoleena Bhattacharjee with Rahul Vaidya’s name.

To everyone’s surprise at this very moment, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress revealed her relationship status. Well, she is not single. Keep scrolling further to read all the details.

When Rakhi Sawant asked her if she is single or what, Devoleena Bhattacharjee nodded her head in a no. Rakhi then asked “And what about the one with whom she sits in the house and sings,” hinting at Rahul Vaidya. Over this, Devoleena said, “He has a girlfriend, and I have a boyfriend.”

Rakhi Sawant, who has always been crying and cribbing over marriage with husband Ritesh, then asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee whether true love exists. To this, the actress replied, “I don’t know about that, but I feel when someone takes care of you, values you, respects you… that is love. Love is like a habit.”

Rakhi then once again hinted at Rahul Vaidya and Devoleena laughed off saying she is trying to be the cupid. Coincidentally, Rahul Vaidya enters the area where the ladies are having a chat, leaving both of them laughing hard. Rahul was absolutely clueless as to why the ladies were laughing.

Well, now that question that arises is that who is Devoleena Bhattacharjee dating? We believe that Rakhi Sawant might pester her to reveal the name in the coming episodes with her smart tricks. But, till then we all can only keep guessing who that mystery man is. Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

