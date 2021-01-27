Sonali Phogat recently evicted from Bigg Boss 14. However, during her stint in the controversial reality show, she made a lot of headlines. She was badly trolled for using foul language and for which she was reprimanded by the host Salman Khan.

Advertisement

Not just that. Sonali even surprised everyone when she confessed her feelings for Aly Goni. The actor-politician also made headlines for her nasty fight with Rubina Dilaik. Now Sonali has opened up about her fight with Rubina. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

During a chat with Pinkvilla, Sonali Phogat said, “The one who insulted my name, I used the word for that person. I did not take anyone’s name. I did not abuse Rubina, Nikki or Abhinav, or anyone else. I have told this repeatedly. It just came out. I only wanted to know who did this.”

Sonali also accused Rubina of not allowing anyone to speak and called her an arrogant lady. In an episode of Bigg Boss 14, Sonali used abusive language which made Rubina angry. To which, the latter said, “ I did it now will you abuse me. You have a daughter will you say the same to her. What kind of mother you are.” Abhinav Shukla was also seen Rubina, while Arshi tried to control Sonali.

Sonali Phogat even recalled the roti incident inside the Bigg Boss house. She said, “Rubina had thrown 15 roti’s in the dustbin in front of me. Then why didn’t she saved them? For just one bite which I threw in the dustbin, she created an uproar in the house and taunted me. This shows she was very insecure about me.” The two were often seen at loggerheads inside the BB house.

Meanwhile, the actor-politician also made headlines last month when she got emotional during a special episode of the late-night masala of Bigg Boss. She revealed how her husband Sanjay Phogat died and shared that whatever she is today is because of her late husband.

What do you think about Sonali Phogat’s take on Rubina Dilaik? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Ankita Lokhande Shares Unseen Pictures Of Sushant Singh Rajput: “Keep Loving & Praying For Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube