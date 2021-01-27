Naagin 5: Dheeraj Dhoopar AKA Cheel Akesh Says, "I Would Love To Do More Supernatural Thrillers On-Screen"

Supernatural fantasy thriller series Naagin 5 is one the popular show on television. The television series has a massive fan following. The latest season began with Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar as Adi Naagin, Naag and Cheel Akesh respectively.

Advertisement

Later, Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra took over as leads. Surbhi, Mohit and Sharad play the role of Bani, Jay and Veeranshu respectively. All three actors did a fantastic job as well. Dheeraj’s grey shade character Cheel Akesh was well appreciated by the viewers.

Advertisement

During an interview with ETimes, Dheeraj Dhoopar revealed that just like fans his loves his character Akesh. He said, “I loved my character in ‘Naagin 5’. When I heard the storyline, I was looking forward to doing something like that. I still love to watch myself play that character. I am glad people loved it so much. I got immense love for Akesh, and I would love to do more such characters. It was interesting for me to do as I wanted to play a grey character. I also loved my look in the show. After the lockdown, I had long hair, and people told me ‘don’t cut your hair’. But that was not going with my character in ‘Kundali Bhagya’, so I had to chop my hair. But I used to look forward to going on the ‘Naagin’ set every morning, getting ready in those long locks, kohl filled eyes, black outfit, jewellery. It was really exciting.”

Moreover, Dheeraj Dhoopar also conceded that he will love to do more supernatural thrillers in future. He said to the publication, “I would love to do more supernatural thrillers on screen. If I am offered something similar on any other platform, I’d love to do it. I believe that a series like ‘Naagin’ will always be popular with the audience, no matter what platform it is on. India is a country of folklore and we have an audience for every kind of content. The TRP ratings of a show like ‘Naagin’ never went down on TV. What excites the audience is that they can imagine things. It is fantasy, a good looking girl turning into Naagin and a good looking boy turning into a Cheel and then a love story. All of us somewhere believe that Mowgli exists and’ Jungle Book’ is a real story, so the audience is easily fascinated by such stories. All this is very exciting for the audience.”

Apart from Naagin 5, Dheeraj is also seen as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya and Prem Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka opposite Dipika Kakar. He made his television debut with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg as Ansh. The actor also made a special appearance in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni’s Mother Opens Up On His Support For Rahul Vaidya, Says, “He Is Not Selfish”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube