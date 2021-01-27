Eijaz Khan has been a heartthrob for many. The actor revived his career when he entered Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14. His bond with co-contestant Pavitra Punia has been the talk of the town lately. The couple has officially confirmed their relationship.

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Eijaz. He spoke in length about Devoleena replacing him as his proxy, Rubina Dilaik and so much more. But what grabbed our eyeball is his take on romance with Pavitra.

Ask him which was that moment that made him realize he’s in love with Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan said, “So many – every time I fought with her. There were a few times when I would just melt and think ‘why am I even angry with this person?’ ‘why am I angry on her all of a sudden, can you come back? Stop saying mean things.’ There was one moment when I was in the red zone, she’d just come back from that fight. She didn’t even say anything but there was this understanding… She’s just an amazing person and I’m lucky.”

But does Eijaz Khan see himself marrying Pavitra Punia someday? “I just see everything in her. She also sees everything in me. Everything that can come into your mind, okay? We will have a lot of us to talk about,” answered the actor.

As most know, Pratik Sehajpal, as well as, Paras Chhabra slammed Pavitra when she was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. What does Eijaz have to say about that?

“I’ve been her support, I will not let anyone bad mouth her. I will try and make sure that there is no talk that can affect her in a bad way. Having said that, there is a lot to talk about and there was a lot. All of us have a past, if we dig in, there’ll be one thing that we could go to jail for. Trust me, all of us have that past. If you still don’t, you haven’t seen life. So, I’m not worried about that. I honestly respect it all. We are living in a public parameter, we are public figures. So people will talk, we can choose – what to give light to and validate. We will choose what to react to,” answered Eijaz Khan.

