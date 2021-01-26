Rithvik Dhanjani Looks Dapper In The Teaser Video Of Juggy D. Classic 'Mere Dil Vich Hum Tum'

Rithvik Dhanjani is a power-house of talent and we all have seen it. Is there anything this actor cannot do? From acting to hosting to dancing, he has done it all and now he has come up with a surprise for all of us yet again. The multi-talented actor, who is also a show host and dancer, features in the cover video of the classic Juggy D track, Mere dil vich hum tum.

He posted a teaser from the music video and captioned it: “Music and dance are part of our soul. So, here we are, two people from different walks of life as music and dance bring us together, a song which we loved from back then…”

“…Our way, a dance cover for a music video we loved, memories brought back but with a twist! Looking forward to bringing to you a unique celebration of our creativity,” Rithvik Dhanjani added.

Rithvik Dhanjani established himself as a good dancer on the reality show Jhalak Dikkhla Ja and continued working in television shows.

He has collaborated with choreographer Suresh for his new cover attempt.

Rithvik Dhanjani is also currently shooting for a web series, slated to release later this year.

