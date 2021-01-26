After witnessing a major blockbuster with the 13th season, all eyes were on Bigg Boss 14. Such that, the viewers expected it to be a MAJOR source of entertainment, amid the pandemic. Well, the makers too did their best reviving Salman Khan as the host. Plus we saw some famous faces like Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan enter the house. Unfortunately, nothing has worked out despite millions of ‘ab scene paltega’ scenarios.

Advertisement

To begin with, we saw Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan inaugurating the season. Well, that sure would have been a great way to garner eyeballs. But to let these former contestants take the charge, set all the current housemates at the backfoot. It did take a lot of time for Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and others to come out of the shell. Hence, the moment when Sidharth & others left, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed a huge dip in the viewership.

Advertisement

The legacy continued like never before. An Ekta Kapoor serial hasn’t witnessed so many comebacks. Rahul Vaidya, after voluntarily exiting the show, was welcomed with open arms. Vikas Gupta breaks the rule of no physical violence. He pushes Arshi Khan into the pool and well, he’s into the show – leaving and entering like it’s his own house!

Aly Goni enters the house to support Jasmin Bhasin. He gets evicted, enters again! Now, weeks after Jasmin Bhasin’s eviction, she’s set to enter the house again to support Aly. What the heck is happening there?

Sidharth Shukla during this last week hosting session told Nikki Tamboli that it gets boring when she brings out the old subjects again and again! Well, to the makers – Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi, and Sidharth Shukla himself – these returns into the house as ‘contestants’ are sure really exciting for many!

The only source of entertainment this season is Rakhi Sawant. She may have entered the house due to financial crisis, but we’re sure she’s only saving grace for the makers.

During the premiere, how beautiful were those spa sessions and theatres? This was supposed to be the season where housemates could do things which the pandemic wouldn’t let them. Can you recall one single day Spa area or the theatre being used for the same? Another concept gone in vain!

Every season has its own memories. Twada Kutta Tommy is viral all over from Bigg Boss 13. The Pooja meme, Dolly Bindra’s ‘Baap pe mat jana’, Gauhar Khan & Karishma Tanna’s love stories – every season had something! Bigg Boss 14? Probably will only be remembered for contestants picking unnecessary issues for the sake of getting noticed.

We don’t know about Bigg Boss 14 being a hit, but it surely is a miss (also read: mess). One can safely say that it’s the most unprepared season delivered by the makers. So the stints to bring back old contestants seem nothing but damage control. Is it working? Refer to BARC reports and you’ll know!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Rajkumar Hirani’s Next Gets A Release Period? Fans To Go Crazy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube