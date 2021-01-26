Salman Khan has hosted the Bigg Boss show for over 7 seasons. Before even the episodes of the season rolled out, his fees for hosting the controversial reality show has grabbed headlines. Reportedly, the actor has been drawing Rs 20 crore per week since the 14 seasons began. Now it seems the actor received a raise.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 14 has been running successfully since October and recent reports revealed that makers have decided to extend the season for 5 more weeks. So far the season ran for nearly 140 days and thanks for introducing the challengers from a previous season, the show’s TRP is also on the rise.

Advertisement

Now according to the Khabri, Salman Khan raised his remuneration after the extension of 5 weeks. He only gave dates for 4 weeks as he is already packed with his dates to shoot for his upcoming films. Now he will be paid Rs 24 crore for the extended 5 weeks.

Previous reports suggested that the Dabangg actor gradually increased his remuneration every season. Reportedly, he used to charge Rs 2.5 crore per episode from Bigg Boss 4 to 6 but he later doubled his fee to Rs 5 crore in season 7. During season 9 of the reality show, Salman was paid Rs 7-8 crore and Rs 12-14 crore in season Bigg Boss 12.

Reports also claimed that Salman Khan received nearly Rs 403 crore for shooting 26 episodes approximately. However, there’s no official confirmation from the makers of Bigg Boss regarding his remuneration.

Meanwhile, the Radhe actor skipped the this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes due to his prior commitments. While Kamya Punjabi moderated the Saturday’s episode, Siddharth Shukla took over the hosting duties for the Sunday’s episode. He was also seen grilling the contestants.

The weekend episode also saw the reunion of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.

So what do you think about Salman Khan’s pay raise for extended 5 weeks? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Must Read: Did Varun Dhawan Just Confirm Shraddha Kapoor Is Set To Marry Rohan Shreshtha?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube