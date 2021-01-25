Well-known singer Sonu Nigam on Monday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter’s official residence in Lucknow.

The Chief Minister gifted Sonu Nigam a coin launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a book on Kumbh Mela.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sonu said, “Yogi Adityanath is a dynamic leader and far-sighted person. I was in Lucknow and had the opportunity to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Tomorrow, I will be going to Kashi Vishwanath. I told the Chief Minister that his thinking is beneficial for the country and he should tell us how we can contribute to nation building.”

Earlier, on Sunday, Sonu Nigam reached Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. He also attended the “aarti”. He said that he wished to present a brick for the Lord Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

“For years I wanted to come to Ayodhya. Today, my wish has been fulfilled,” Sonu said. The singer also visited Hanuman Garhi temple.

Earlier in November, Sonu Nigam said that he is working towards making songs with depth these days.

Sonu may have sung a variety of songs but he is still loved for crooning romantic numbers like “Deewana tera”, “Dil ne yeh kaha hain dil se”, “Ab mujhe raat din” and “Saathiya”.

The singer had released “Ishwar ka vo sacha banda”.

“The track is ‘Vaishnava jana to’ song translated in Hindi — a language that most people in India understand easily. Whatever said and done, ‘Vaishnava jana to’ is a Gujarati song, so that language gets limited to only Gujarati speaking people. Now this song is made available to all,” Sonu told IANS.

