In a recent interview with O2 India, Sonu Nigam shared his thoughts on working with AR Rahman, with whom he has collaborated on several Bollywood tracks. Sonu revealed that Rahman is deeply immersed in his work and is not usually sociable or outgoing. According to Sonu, Rahman doesn’t build personal relationships or engage with people in a typical friendly manner.

He mentioned that Rahman rarely opens up to anyone. While Rahman might share a deeper connection with long-term friends who know him as ‘Dileep,’ such instances are rare. Sonu described Rahman as someone entirely absorbed in his music, making it unlikely for most people to develop friendships with him.

“He doesn’t have relationships. He’s not the kind of person who engages with others in that way. He doesn’t open up to anyone. At least, I’ve never witnessed that,” The Kal Ho Naa Ho singer revealed. “He’s not someone you’ll find having friendships or relationships. He’s just absorbed in his music,” Sonu added.

On a positive note, Sonu Nigam highlighted that AR Rahman refrains from gossiping or speaking ill of others. According to Sonu, Rahman is entirely focused on his work and prayers, which allows him to avoid hurting anyone’s feelings or engaging in negativity. Sonu also shared Rahman’s perspective, explaining how his family is his whole world.

As an example, Sonu referred to their tour to the U.S., where Rahman avoided engaging in small talk altogether. Sonu doesn’t consider this a flaw, believing that Rahman prefers to maintain his privacy and avoids sharing details about himself or others. This, according to Sonu, makes him a truly unique individual.

“He doesn’t know how to gossip. And that’s not a drawback; it’s just who he is. He doesn’t want to know anything about me or anyone else, and he doesn’t want anyone to know about him either. He is a unique individual,” Sonu Nigam mentioned.

