Sonu Nigam is one of the biggest names in the music industry. While he made a name for himself through his albums, which were a breath of fresh air in the 90s he became the first musical pop star who shot to fame hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and turning into the biggest singer the industry had ever witnessed. However, was this fame a cakewalk for him?

Well, his experience says no. In fact, it was such a trauma that it was a shocker when he narrated the tale of his struggling days during an interview. The Deewana singer not only pointed out the blatant misogyny in the music industry but explained how young singers fell prey to it.

Sonu Nigam did not shy away from accepting that he has been at the abusive end as well and then worked with all those who abused him once. During a conversation with Komal Nahta, Sonu Nigam confessed, “Kya hai aapko male singer hona aur struggler hona bahut bada problem hai. Matlab I would say sabse zyada mushkil struggle hoti hai male singer ki kyunki composer jitne hain, wo sab male hain. Ek opposite s*x ka attraction bhi hota hai. You understand main kya keh raha hun. Male composers are either very flirtatious with the girls. Yaa to wo ladkiyaan agar unko bhaav bhi nahi daalti hain naa, they are like chat to kar lenge kam se kam, mil to lenge, baat to kar lenge. Aadmi ko aadmi se kyaa lena dena, composing ki field mein. kam se kam.”

Translated, the singer poured his heart out about he prevalent bias at the hands of the music composers. Sonu Nigam said, “(The thing is, it is very difficult to be a male singer and a struggling one, in this industry. In fact, I would say, it is the most difficult struggle for a male singer because the composers mostly are male. There is the opposite s*x attraction that comes to play. You understand what I am sayin? Male composers are either very flirtatious with the girls or, if the girls are not even acknowledging their advances, they would be like, atleast, there is a chat, or a communication, or a meeting. They are disinterested in men. Atleast in the field of composing.)”

Sonu Nigam further revealed, “Upar se aap young hai, aapka koi backup koi godfather nahi hai. Aapke paas koi aisa nahi hai aur matlab actor ko phir bhi ek hota hai ki ye actor bada ban jaayega aur meri film karega, singer se kya milega unko us samay? ab to phir bhi thoda sa naam hai, brand hai izzat hai, tab kaun isko dekhta tha. Itna ganda time dekha hai hum logon ne. (Moreoever, you are young, you don’t have a backup, a godfather, none. Actors still give the lure of turning into a superstar and then working for you, what does a struggling singer has to offer? Now, I have a name, a brand, a respect earned, but back then, nobody saw this. We have seen a terrible time.)”

The former Indian Idol judge even called the music composers he used to worl woth Raakshas. The singer said, “Aaj ke singers bahut lucky hain unko matlab ise rakshas jaise logon se paala nahi padta, Unme se kai composer ke saath kaam bhi kiya hoga, baad mein jab hosh aaya to maafi maangi humse par tab tak tum damage ho chuke hote ho naa. Tab tak hamare dimaag mein ek cheez aa gayi kyunki experience dimaag mein naya naya hota hai. kam umra mein, 95 mein shuru kiya maine, 22 saal ka hi tha us samay. Kya beeti hogi abhi socho to mere haath pair kaanpte hain. Itna ganda experience tha. (Singers in this age are lucky enough that they did not have to deal with such demons. I have worked with many of them and later they apologised for what they did but by that time, you are damaged. It is an imprint in your young brain and mind since this world was new. In 1995, I was 22 when I started. Imagine what I must have gone through. It still gives me jitters recalling those times. It was a nightmare of an experience.)”

What do you think about Sonu Nigam’s dark confessions about the music industry. Sonu was last heard in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘s heart tearing song Ro Lain De which teared everyone in the theatres.

