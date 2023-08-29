Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has turned out to be a huge affair at the worldwide box office, all thanks to blockbuster performance in overseas. Amid the glorious run of Gadar 2 and OMG 2, the film managed to keep its scoreboard ticking, and as a result, it has now surpassed the lifetime collection of The Kashmir Files, Bharat and Ek Tha Tiger. Keep reading to know more!

RARKPK marked the directorial comeback of Karan Johar after 7 years. He last directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was released in 2016. Despite a gap of so many years, the pull of KJo as a filmmaker is still intact, as his latest rom-com has emerged as his highest-grossing film. Also, it is among the top Bollywood grossers in the post-pandemic era.

As per the latest update, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has earned 149.75 crores nett in India, which equals 176.70 crores gross. In overseas, the film has earned 159 crores gross so far, taking the total collection to 335.70 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

In the meantime, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has surpassed The Kashmir Files’ 326.95 crores gross, Bharat’s 323.03 crores gross and Ek Tha Tiger’s 320 crores gross.

Meanwhile, the film is also the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2023 at the worldwide box office. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is at the top with over 1000 crores gross collection. Gadar 2 is in the second position.

