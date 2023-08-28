Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 Box Office Day 18 (Early Trends): Sunny Deol-starrer commercial potboiler and Akshay Kumar-starrer have been some of the much-awaited films of the year. Both films have been witnessing a lot of footfall in theatres ever since it was released.

As Anil Sharma’s directorial edges nearer to the Rs 500 crore milestone, the film by Amit Rai is gaining widespread popularity for its impactful social drama. After a span of two weeks, the audience’s attention became divided with the release of Dream Girl 2, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, on August 25th.

According to the initial data, both OMG 2 and Gadar 2 have experienced slight growth and are maintaining a strong position at the box office. Starting with the Sunny Deol starrer, the movie has maintained its momentum, amassing approximately Rs 3-5 crore* on its 18th day. With the new figures, the film’s overall earnings have reached Rs 459.05-461.05 crore*. For those unfamiliar, the film had collected around Rs 456.05 crore until the previous day, which was day 17.

Meanwhile, in contrast, Akshay Kumar‘s OMG 2 has experienced a modest surge, which is commendable considering the fierce competition from Dream Girl 2 and Gadar 2. As per reports, the movie has generated approximately Rs 1-1.50 crore* on its 18th day. With these updated figures, the film’s cumulative earnings have reached Rs 136.92-137.42 crore*. For those not informed, it had reportedly garnered Rs 135.92 crore until the preceding day, which was day 17.

In the face of one of the most significant box office clashes in Bollywood’s history, both movies have managed to emerge victorious. Looking ahead to the upcoming month, another cinematic showdown is on the horizon as Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan” is scheduled to grace the theatres on September 7.

