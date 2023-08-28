Dream Girl 2 Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Gets His 3rd Best Opening Weekend, Part 1 Remains At The Top

Ayushmann Khurrana can smile. His Dream Girl 2 not just opened well on Friday but also grew well over the weekend to cross the 40 crores mark. In the process, it has also emerged as the third biggest weekend/first three days opener for the actor.

Now this was on the cards for the longest time and thought he missed this by a huge distance with his last few releases, he is now back in the reckoning with Dream Girl 2 doing quite well.

The film is in fact doing better than his last release before pandemic, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is a good sign since this film had released after he had delivered six back to back successes and now that during pandemic he has delivered four disappointments, it’s good to see him going back to a better positioning vis-a-vis even pre-pandemic.

This is how the Top-5 weekend:first three days collections of Ayushmann Khurrana starters look like:

Dream Girl – 44.57 crores Bala – 43.95 crores Dream Girl 2 – 40.71 crores Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – 32.66 crores Badhaai Ho – 32.30 crores

While Dream Girl and Bala went on to score centuries, Badhaai Ho too came from behind, only to emerge as the biggest of them all. While that would be quite far away for Dream Girl 2, the first target would be to surpass the lifetime score of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (60.78 crores), something that is expected to happen by Thursday itself considering there is Rakshabandhan holiday on Wednesday which will help bring in very good numbers again.

