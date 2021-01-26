Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the nation-wide lockdown became a bit easier, all thanks to some amazing web-shows on OTT. One of the most-watched and most-loved web show Hansal Mehta directed Scam 1992. This show has proved to be a life-changer for Pratik Gandhi who played Harshad Mehta’s role. But, has the success of the show proved to be a game-changer for other actors of the show as well? Here is what Satish Kaushik who played Manu Mundra’s role had to say about this.

Satish Ji is currently basking on the success of his recently released directorial venture Kaagaz. He spoke to us at length about everything related to his film and web-show. Keep scrolling further to hear what he had to say.

When we asked Satish Kaushik if his life too changed post Scam 1992 just like Pratik Gandhi, he laughed at first. After this he replied, “Temporary success ka to kisi ko pata hi nahi hota. Aapko kaam karte hue acha lagta hai. Hansal Mehta is a big director now, mera aur uska taal mel kaafi acha tha. We have worked in Chhalaang together. It released later but pehle wo bani thi. So aapko pata nahi hota, aur ye itni major success hogi iska to andaaza hi nahi tha.”

Satish Kaushik added, “You are right that jab bhi success hoti hai aapki koi bhi project to aapko kaafi projects ke offer aate hai. Same thing is happening with Pratik Gandhi and as you said he is flooded with offers, par kya hai ki main to kaafi selective project karta hu. But yes, many people are contacting me, the buzz has started and ye ho raha hai ki Satish Ji bahut dino baad aa rahe hai. Yes! One is getting a lot of offers from everywhere, lets see kya hota hai? Main kya karta hu mujhe pata nahi hai.”

Well, we really hope to see more of Satish Kaushik entertaining us on the silver screen soon. What about you? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

