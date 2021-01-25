Rapper Dino James says his primary aim as a music artist is to offer listeners something that is relatable.

Advertisement

He recently released songs “Sunn” and “Feel hain ki nahi” from his extended playlist, titled “Chemicals”.

Advertisement

Both the songs are composed, performed and written by Dino James.

“My idea of music is that it should be able to create nostalgia and memories. I have grown up on music that compels you to reflect and appreciate life,” said Dino James.

“As I make music now, I primarily aim to offer listeners something that’s relatable and can be heard on the loop. I am glad that ‘Sunn’ and ‘Feel hain ki nahi’ are out now, and I hope these songs stay with them,” he added.

Meanwhile, just a few days back, Dino James unveiled his new song, Chemicals, which explains the emotional turmoil that people experience when they are in love.

“The song holds a special place in my heart because I attempted something different. All of us, especially young people, get disoriented because we don’t know why we are experiencing these myriad emotions. ‘Chemicals’ explains that in a fun way,” he said.

Must Read: Sana Khan To Undergo Weightloss; It’s Because Of Husband Anas Saiyad & Mother!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube