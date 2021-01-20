Rapper Dino James has unveiled his new song, Chemicals, which explains the emotional turmoil that people experience when they are in love.

“The song holds a special place in my heart because I attempted something different. All of us, especially young people, get disoriented because we don’t know why we are experiencing these myriad emotions. ‘Chemicals’ explains that in a fun way,” he said.

Dino James‘ song is part of an extended playlist entitled “Chemicals” that contains two other songs.

“Chemicals” is composed, performed and written by Dino James, and is now available on all streaming platforms.

Watch the full song below:

