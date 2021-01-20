After a long break post releasing the official teaser, one major update on Dhaakad came in, a couple of days ago. Kangana Ranaut herself took to social media and shared the new poster of the movie.

Speaking of the poster, Kangana looked more brutal and fierce than the very first one that was released back in 2019. This time, she’s seen with a sword in her hand charged up for a fight. There’s a lot of bloodshed in the picture itself, so we wonder how spine chilling the overall package is going to be.

Along with the poster, Dhaakad’s new release date was also unveiled. Earlier, the movie was slated for a Diwali 2020 arrival. Now, it will be releasing on 1st October 2021.

Dhaakad Teaser On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

After unveiling the first look poster of Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, the makers released the first look teaser of the same.

It gives a glimpse into the fierce action vibe of the film. In the 45 second teaser, Kangana can be seen shooting point blank, and her fearless body language and unapologetic daring approach is bound to create a lot of excitement. Check out the teaser here:

Scheduled to release on Diwali 2020, Dhaakad will be mounted on a large scale, shot across multiple locations India and overseas and will feature many high-octane sequences. The film will be made on a lavish budget which will rival any mega entertainer made in Indian cinema. Not only that, the makers have also met action directors from Hong Kong and Thailand for training Kangana for Gun Fu; which is a mix of martial arts and gun sequence.

Dhaakad Posters On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Kangana Ranaut is known for her epic female oriented roles and in her next film Dhaakad she will be seen picking up swords and will depict women power. She is best known for doing movies like Manikarnika, Queen to name a few. Now recently the posters of her next film Dhaakad was out where she can be seen in feisty, fierce and ready to fight avatar.

In the poster of Dhaakad, we can see the powerful Kangana in an action combat scene doting a total warrior look.

The project is helmed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai and is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.

