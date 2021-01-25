Sana Khan is one happy girl after her wedding. She keeps posting lovely pictures and videos with her hubby Anas Saiyad which definitely proves that she is in a happy space. But, despite all the happiness, there is one topic that ruins every other girl’s joy, and that is weight gain. It looks like something similar has happened with the former actress.

Sana revealed that her mother and husband feel that she has put on weight. Keep scrolling further to know more.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Sana Khan revealed that her husband, cleric Anas Saiyad, and mother feel that she has gained weight. She took to Instagram to share a video, in which she said that she has taken their comments quite seriously and will begin working out.

Sana Khan said in the video, “I also have to start working out because I feel I have put on weight. My husband also feels the same, and also my mother. So, my mother feels that both my cheeks look like Gulab Jamun and I have become golu, molu, polu. And she keeps teasing me when I video call her, when I am not here.”

“And it is quite a serious matter. Because mothers are the ones who never feel that their kids have come fat. But if my mother is feeling like that, then I have to take some action,” she added. “Kuch toh karna padega. But kab karoon is the question (I definitely have to do something. But when do I do it, is the question)… #sanakhan #sanaanas #fun #gharkibaatein,” she wrote in her caption. Check out the video below:

Sana Khan married Anas in a private ceremony on November 20 last year. Earlier, in an interview, she said that she prayed for a husband like him. “Getting married to Anas wasn’t an overnight decision. I have prayed for years for a man like him in my life. What I liked best about him is that he is shareef and unn mein haya hai (decent and modest).”

