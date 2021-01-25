Ram Gopal Varma is a filmmaker who has lately found comfort in the crime and gangsters universe. The filmmaker has made a career out of gangster drama, and he agrees to that. Most recently he announced that he is coming up with yet another film from the same genre and it is about the most wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his D Company. In his most recent interview, he opened up on why he makes films about this world and not something opposite. Read in to know what RGV has to say about the same.

Apart from his iconic art house films, Ram Gopal Varma has delved into the tales of gangsters and crime more than any other filmmakers. His filmography includes Company, D, Veerappan, The Attacks Of 26/11 and a few more. Most recently he is busy with another project about the D Company. The filmmaker says the dark side attracts him more.

When asked why does he find interest in on gangster dramas and nit something else, Ram Gopal Varma while talking to SpotboyE said he owes his living yo Dawood Ibrahim and he has made a career out of making films about gangsters. He said, “Because I owe my living to Dawood Ibrahim. You are right, I made a career out of making gangster films. Seriously speaking I have always been attracted to the dark side of human beings.”

Ram Gopal Varma while on that also spoke about the authenticity of his next film that is about the most wanted gangster of all time. He said his sources are straight D Company insiders and it is their perspective. He says that this film will be about his new discoveries about Dawood, of which his film Company will also be a part of.

Ram Gopal Varma said, “My D Company sources are straight insiders. I am capturing the story through insiders’ perspectives. My 2002 film Company was based on the fall-out between Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan. That’s very much a part of this series but the detailing here will be very different because most of my underworld knowledge on Dawood’s dealings came to me very recently.”

