Yet another Friday and again, practically nil audiences in theatres. Second Friday of 2021 saw the release of 12’o Clock. The horror flick practically came unannounced with zero promotion. It did see a fair release though with a few shows in premium multiplexes. However, audience footfalls were hardly there and as a result the collections are just not there at all.

In fact even though the film has been directed by Ram Gopal Varma, surprising there was no promotion whatsoever. This is in fact his first Bollywood release four years after Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sarkar 3 (2017) but practically came unannounced. Though in the interim period the filmmaker has announced close to 8-10 films while also releasing the posters and the teasers, barring Nagarjuna starrer Officer he hasn’t had a notable release.

Hence with 12’o Clock, one would have expected some sort of visibility at least considering it features Mithun Chakraborty, Makrand Deshpande and Manav Kaul amongst others.

However, the film just came and the first day could well be in the range of just 10 lakhs*. Unfortunately, the film hasn’t even reached out to critics for reviews and hence there is not much word on it either. Audience word of mouth is also not there due to no viewing and one can well expect the film to make it to the OTT world sooner than later.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

