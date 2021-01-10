Varun Dhawan apart from his line up of films has been in the headlines for his relationship with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal. The two make it to the news time and again and their wedding date is one of the most sought after things about the tinsel town. After the rumours of their engagement and Varun denying it, the Coolie No 1 actor is now spilling beans on their wedding plans. Dhawan has spoken if he plans to marry this year and below is what he exactly has to say.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been tight-lipped about their dynamic for a long time. It was recently that Dhawan started opening up about his relationship with her. The birdies had that the two had plans to tie the knot in 2020 but the outbreak of pandemic cancelled the plans.

Recently, talking to Filmfare Varun Dhawan opened up on his wedding plans. The actor emphasised on uncertainty and said nothing is concrete at this point. He also confirmed that if things settle down a bit, he might take the plunge this year itself.

Varun Dhawan said, “Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down (COVID and its impact), then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty.”

Most recently, Varun Dhawan had graced Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show where she called Dalal his fiancée. Fans were quick to speculate that the two were engaged and Kareena has spilt beans. Later talking to HT, Dhawan clarified things and said, “Honestly, nothing has happened. No ceremony has happened but obviously, when I have been with a person for so many years, the commitment is there and then if one calls her anything of mine, that’s right only because she is. I am in a committed relationship and that means I am only with her and there is no one else.”

