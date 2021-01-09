Cinema, a word that fascinates masses and intrigues a few. The ones that are intrigued, set out to explore it. Bollywood through the years has seen a journey of on-screen portrayals and perspective. While the team of a film deserve the credit, it all narrows down to a man sitting on the top chair and running this circus, the director. They say the director is god for a film, and rightly so. Whether to take the film on heights or to keep it linear, it is all on the person on that chair.

Advertisement

This year (2020), Bollywood has seen more awakening than ever. Where films like Bulbbul made it to the mainstream and people accepted it, there was also Chhappak that brought a serious subject in the limelight. Today at Koimoi, we give you our nominations for the best director of 2020. Scroll down to know and don’t forget to vote.

ANUBHAV SINHA (THAPPAD)

Advertisement

The Anubhav Sinha 2.0 has been a revelation since his past 3 films. The filmmaker chose to make movies on a subject that discuss a social stigma. He says his films are ‘non-political’, well, with Thappad the filmmaker went personal. Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu embodies the plight of every woman who has been subjected to violence inside her home and won our hearts.

MEGHNA GULZAR (CHHAPPAAK)

The idea of casting Deepika Padukone and taking away all the features she has been associated with was a big decision anyway. Meghna Gulzar who definitely spoke to hearts across with Chhappaak, wasn’t out there to tell a rebel story, with the film she rather spoke about the lives of acid survivors and what they go through. This was a fresh take and deserves an applause.

OM RAUT (TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR)

Tanhaji released in January 2019 and was a complete masala entertainer in all the real sense. Based on the life of Subedar Tanaji Malusare the film was made a huge scale and starred Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal parts. Om Raut’s talent was applauded by all and the filmmaker is now one of the most sought after actor.

ANURAG BASU (LUDO)

Anurag Basu this time metaphorically and even literally played the god of his film. Ludo was a ride no one expected it to be and a nerve-wracking one. Basu’s vision of setting humans in a game of Ludo made everyone fall in love with it. Starring an ensemble including Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and others was a treat we deserved.

MOHIT SURI (MALANG)

Malang was for lack of a word a trippy affair. Mohit Suri keeping his standard romance intact took a u-turn and made a thriller that was a complete entertainment. Suri’s work with the visuals and twist went on to impress everyone and Malang was a loved film in no time. Top of that, people got to watch this one in the theatres and it enhanced the experience.

SHARAN SHARMA (GUNJAN SAXENA: THE KARGIL GIRL)

Janhvi Kapoor Gunjan Saxena hit Netflix and immediately was trending on the platform. Sharan Sharma with the film did not focus more on the chest-thumping and centred it in the struggle Gunjan had to face being the first IAF pilot. The movie takes us through the war but with Saxena’s perspective and it was a winner.

BEJOY NAMBIAR (TAISH)

Bejoy Nambiar’s direction (story written by himself, Kartik R. Iyer, Anjali Nair and Gunjit Chopra) triumphs even the good performances by the show’s leading cast. This is Nambiar’s attempt at putting things, those have worked for him in the past, together in a single show/film.

Polls Vote For The Best Director ANUBHAV SINHA (THAPPAD)

MEGHNA GULZAR (CHHAPPAAK)

OM RAUT (TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR)

ANURAG BASU (LUDO)

MOHIT SURI (MALANG)

SHARAN SHARMA (GUNJAN SAXENA: THE KARGIL GIRL)

BEJOY NAMBIAR (TAISH) View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: When Javed Akhtar Reacted To Son Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar’s Marriage Rumours: “Children Can Be Very Secretive”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube