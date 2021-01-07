OTT Predictions - Madhavan’s romantic Maara aims to find higher eyeballs than his thriller Nishabdham

In less than six months since the OTT release of his Nishabdham, Madhavan would be seeing another film of his see a digital release this Friday, Maara. While former was a thriller with a supernatural angle to it and a romantic story woven in there, latter is an out and out romantic film while promising a light hearted narrative.

The film features Madhavan in the title role where he plays a mysterious though loveable character. Shraddha Sainath, the leading lady, is in hunt for him and goes through a fable like journey to catch hold of him. An official remake of Malayalam film Charlie (2015), which featured Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy in the lead roles, this Tamil adaptation is produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallasopara with Dhilip Kumar calling the shots as the director.

The film’s promo promises feel good entertainment and compared to all the heavy duty crime sagas that are filling the OTT medium today, this one actually comes across as a welcome relief. It has also seen good reception amongst the target audience and since in OTT even regional films get much wider traction globally, the makers must be hoping that Maara turns out to be the first digital success of the year.

Madhavan’s Nishabdham had Anushka Shetty in the lead as well and that film had fetched good eyeballs. However, that was a thriller with some dark elements in there as well, due to which the target audience is comparatively reduced. On the other hand the feel good factor of Maara should ensure that the numbers are better for this release when it arrives on Amazon Prime on 8th January.

