Kaagaz Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Monal Gajjar, Amar Upadhyay Why? And Salman Khan’s voice

Director: Satish Kaushik

What’s Good: The visible harmless intent of bringing in something novel to the editing table.

What’s Bad: Things occurring at the edit-table as makers figure out what to do with this novel idea.

Loo Break: A couple of them, all during the songs!

Watch or Not?: Yes, for the story idea and the lead performances

Titled very smartly revolving around the ‘Kaagaz’ controversy around the country, the film revolves around the real story of Lal Bihari Mritak who is played as Bharat Lal Mritak by Pankaj Tripathi. In order to obtain a loan from a bank, Bharat is asked to submit some kind of guarantee. In the quest for acquiring the guarantee, Bharat contacts his paternal family after years.

Instead of solving his already existing problem, he gets to know how his cunning relatives declared him dead on paper to grab his land illegally. This initiates the struggles for Bharat Lal as he invents ways to prove himself alive. Will he able to do that or he’ll have to be dead on paper forever?

Kaagaz Movie Review: Script Analysis

2011’s Pankaj Kapur starrer Chala Mussaddi… Office Office relied on a similar plot. Now, this isn’t exactly the same because Satish Kaushik backs the entire story with the authenticity it demands. Kaushik makes sure to keep the start and the end overwhelming featuring a beautiful poem, penned by Aseem, recited by Salman Khan.

Lazy editing, outdated direction and the plot’s monotonous nature remain to be the most noticeable roadblocks in this otherwise entertaining film. The jokes around ‘death’ fade away faster than promises made by many political parties these days.

Kaagaz Movie Review: Star Performance

Having a Pankaj Tripathi by your side for such a character is a gift we shouldn’t take for granted. We don’t have many actors who could pull this role with such ease. Be it giving a quirky analogy comparing loan to a dog or asking a 70-odd-years-old “Chacha, aap hai abhi?” (Uncle, you still alive?), Pankaj acts every scene like it’s his first.

Monal Gajjar possesses enough charm just in her smile to lit-up even the dullest of scenes. She disguises herself as this ‘sanskari’ wife from 80s perfecting almost every trait. Amar Upadhyay, why?

Kaagaz Movie Review: Direction, Music

Satish Kaushik shouldn’t be blamed entirely for the final product as even the production value screams cost-effective. I can totally get the constraint of working under a budget, but some aspects of this film overshadow Pankaj’s powerhouse to underline mediocrity.

Not a single song clicks wasting talents such as Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. I came very close to like Rahul Jain’s Jug Jug Jiyo, but its placement turned out to be a deal-breaker. The background score is a mixed bag, at times it syncs in well with the theme but then there are also times when you’d just want to un-listen certain tacky sound-effects (if that’s a thing).

Kaagaz Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Pankaj Tripathi acts as the paper-weight holding every aspect of this story together. His scope of acting helps us to establish a connect which remains throughout the film.

Three stars!

Kaagaz Trailer

Kaagaz releases on 07 January, 2021.

