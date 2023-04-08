Amar Upadhyay is a well-known actor who has been part of shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kalash, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkusum, Molkki and more. The actor’s most recent outing on the small screen was Kyunki… Tum Hi in which he not only played the lead but also co-produced. However, he recently quit the show and has now revealed why.

During the recent chat, Amar also revealed if he’s up to returning to the show if the channel approaches him. Read on to know all he had to say.

During a recent chat with Time Of India, Amar Upadhyay got candid about Kyunki… Tum Hi Ho and why he decided to quit his production months after it premiered. The actor said, “Yes, I quit the company three weeks ago and exited the show around that time. My partner and I had creative differences even before the show went on air. However, I continued to be a part of the project hoping that issues would get resolved with time. Our vision for the company was different and it seemed best to part ways.”

Despite the differences, Amar Upadhyay wishes Kyunki… Tum Hi works well. He says, “The show has been close to my heart. I was involved in the casting and other production aspects, right from the beginning. In fact, I had met the channel officials who commissioned the show based on my narration. They were adamant that I should play the lead but l was sceptical initially because I was also producing it. But, eventually I agreed.”

On being asked if he would return to the show if the channel asked him to, Amar replied, “I don’t want the show to suffer at any cost. As per the original storyline, my character is supposed to return from the dead. If my returning to the show can help, I will do it for the faith the channel showed in me as a producer.”

Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho is a family drama that portrays the struggles of Kavya to overcome the obstacles that life throws at her. It stars Priyanka Dhavale as Kavya, as well as, Karan Khanna and Harsh Nagar.

