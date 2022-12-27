Popular TV actor Amar Upadhyay has started out as a producer with his show ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’. The actor gets candid about his production debut and the kind of response it is getting from the audience.

Upadhyay says: “Till date, people gave me so much love as an actor. It is because of their love I am what I am today. And I am truly grateful that my fans have supported me and loved my show ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho‘.”

Amar Upadhyay made his stint as Mihir Virani in the show ‘Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and was also seen as Virendra Pratap Singh in ‘Molkki’. Currently, he is working as producer and actor for the show.

In conclusion, Amar Upadhyay notes: “As soon as I got to know, I immediately called up our writers to give even better content given that now they have very high expectations which has now put me under a great pressure as a producer and as an actor to do even better.”

Upadhyay signs off by saying: “So yes, it does put us producers and actors under a lot of pressure.”

