Every year we witness some heartbreaking breakups of our favourite celebrities and this year was no different. As 2022 is coming to an end, we decided to look back at the list of celebrities who ended their years-long union this year that left their fans shocked.

In the year 2022, we witnessed the saddest breakups. From Divya Agarwal – Varun Sood to Lenardo DiCaprio -Camila Morrone, many celebrities decided to call it quits, leaving their fans heartbroken. Scroll down to read the entire list:

1. Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood

The first couple on our list is – Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood. The duo parted ways in March 2022 after dating each other for four years. Their breakup came as a shock to their fans. Later, Divya got engaged to business Apurva Padgaonkar on her 30th birthday.

2. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

After a whirlwind romance of nine months, Kim and Pete Davidson decided to part ways just to remain friends. Their romance bloomed after the duo locked lips on SNL on October 9, 2021.

3. Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat

Shamita and Raqesh’s relationship grabbed a lot of eyeballs this year. They were spotted together in public and were allegedly madly in love. However, things didn’t work out between the duo. They met on the sets of BiggBoss but broke the hearts of #ShaRa fans by officially announcing their breakup in July 2022.

4.Leonardo DiCarpio and Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila quietly parted ways earlier in the summer. According to a report in The Sun, they don’t have bad feelings for each other but naturally decided to part ways. However, their split left their fans heartbroken and also brought back the theory of DiCaprio not dating anyone above 25.

5. Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush

The duo was married for 18 years and it was quite heartbreaking when they announced their separation. Aishwarya and Dhanush made an official announcement on social media, leaving their fans and friends in utter shock. Some recent reports suggested that they might get back to each other. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

6. Shakira and Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique and Shakira’s split grabbed a lot of eyeballs. The duo separated from each other after 12 years. The rumours of Gerard’s infidelity to Shakira started to spread like wildfire and he came on the radar of the public and faced a lot of backlash. Following the rumour, the former announced their split on June 4, 2022, in a joint statement to Reuters.

7. Rakhi Sawant – Ritesh Singh

Bollywood’s drama queen Rakhi Sawant reportedly married Ritesh Singh in a private ceremony. The duo kept their marriage under wraps for a long time before Rakhi shared some pictures on the internet. Later, Ritesh made his public appearance on the sets of Bigg Boss. While the duo received love from the audience, they announced their separation earlier this year.

