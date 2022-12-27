Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' To Bring Back Good Old Days By Taking The Live Music Record Route!

The upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which stars Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar along with Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran, will deploy the older model of live recording of music as opposed to modern music production through virtual studio technology.

Jackky Bhagnani, the producer of the film, took to his social media on Tuesday and shared the news with his followers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jackky Bhagnani posted a photo from the studio where he can be seen spending time on the music of the film. One can see that they will be bringing back the good old days’ style of music recording which is not like the style followed today. He wrote, “#BMCM music recording like the good old days. Brings back so many memories”.

As per an insider, the production house Pooja Entertainment will take help from live musicians to work on the music and record together like it was done in the old days.

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh and stars Tiger and Akshay Kumar. They also have the action flick, ‘Ganapath’ in the pipeline.

‘Ganapath’ will see Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon reuniting after 9 years after Bollywood debut ‘Heropanti’, which released in 2014.

Must Read: When Sunny Leone Revealed Losing Her V*rginity At The Age Of 14 Having S*x With A Guy At A Resort & Lying To Her Parents About It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News