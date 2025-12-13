Dulquer Salmaan enjoys pan-India popularity in 2025 due to his brilliant performances in various films across the country. However, when he first entered the Mollywood film industry, he was primarily known as the son of Mammootty. That was his perceived identity, and many even labelled him a starkid.

However, Dulquer’s debut showing in the cult classic Second Show(2012) really established him as a star in Mollywood.

He began his career in films with the Malayalam gangster action drama. After that, the 42-year-old starred in another gangster action drama titled King of Kotha (2023), which failed to impress the audience.

Let us revisit the cult classic that marked his first film as a protagonist: the 2012 cult classic Second Show.

Plot Of Second Show

Second Show is a neo-noir gangster action drama with strong elements of comedy and thriller. The story follows Lalu, played by Dulquer Salmaan, a man who rises from nothing to become one of the biggest drug dealers in a remarkably short span of time. The film opens with Lalu being released from prison and then retraces his life, his decisions, and the circumstances that ultimately led to his imprisonment.

Where To Watch Second Show?

Second Show is available on Saina Play, a Malayalam language-based OTT platform. Fortunately, the platform has also uploaded the film to its YouTube channel. However, there is a catch. While the YouTube video is available in 720p, the visual quality does not truly reflect that resolution.

On Saina Play, a subscription is required to watch the film, and there is no guarantee that the streaming quality will be any better than what is available on YouTube.

The Positives & Negatives of Second Show

As mentioned earlier, the film blends multiple genres. It also introduced several newcomers to the industry, including Dulquer himself. At the time of its release, it felt very different from what audiences were used to. There are moments where the film’s limited budget becomes too apparent. At times, this adds a certain charm, although the film technically falls short in a few places. However, these shortcomings are largely overshadowed by the strength of the story and its distinctive narrative style.

The music plays a crucial role, with the songs and background score perfectly fitting the film’s mood. What truly sets Second Show apart is how seamlessly it weaves together its various subplots. At its core, it is not a conventional commercial film but a unique cinematic experience, especially for its time.

While Dulquer delivers a solid performance, Sunny Wayne, as his sidekick Kurudi, stands out even more. In several scenes, his performance is more impactful, highlighting his acting range. Baburaj’s comic role adds another enjoyable layer to the film.

The cinematography is one area where the film feels rough around the edges. The frequent use of handheld cameras gives it a slightly raw and cheap look, but this also adds to the realism. The characters, the setting, and the overall atmosphere feel grounded and believable. If you have not watched Second Show yet, it is definitely worth giving it a try.

Here’s the trailer of the movie:

