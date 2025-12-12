Darshan Thoogudeepa’s The Devil released in theatres today, and many fans rushed to catch the first show. Viewers then turned to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on this political-action drama. The early reactions show a mix of praise for Darshan and criticism about the film’s writing and editing.

Netizens Review The Devil

One netizen wrote that the story “is not new” and feels like something that has already been told before. However, the user found Darshan’s acting to be on another level, although a few scenes look slightly overdone. He added that the Krishna character stands out.

#TheDevil kannada film, the story is not new it's like old story but the acting of #DarshanThoogudeepa #darshan is next level and in some scenes you will see it's over acting,but the role of krishna in the film is super…#just liked the acting of darshan… — Zam K (@ZamK396969) December 12, 2025

Another user rated the film 3.75 out of 5, saying Darshan’s swag and the background music are the film’s biggest strengths. He also added that some dialogues land well and that the film is overall enjoyable.

Done with my show

Easy 3.75/5 ⭐️

His Cutout, swag and bgm are main asset, some punches worked well. Ive enjoyed.

Blockbuster 💯#TheDevil #Darshan #DBoss𓃰 https://t.co/okhitLaw8a pic.twitter.com/wF3EAe7JM0 — Praveen (@VDR_Praveen) December 11, 2025

Many viewers noted that the movie starts off like a routine political drama, with scenes that don’t connect smoothly, and the editing feels rushed. However, the stylish Devil character and the interval block are good.

Another viewer wrote that Darshan is “killing it so far”, and the film is a treat for fans. The user said the movie starts like a political thriller, slows down during character introductions, but picks up again before the interval.

1st Half Review: #TheDevil@dasadarshan is killing it so far💥 Feast for fans Started as a political Thriller then slowed down with charecter introductions Pre interval 20mins to interval is good Overall Decent so far! Lot depends on 2nd half!#RachanaRai #Prakash… pic.twitter.com/fH3NzMCyCS — Avi🐉 (@avi_Gonuguntla) December 11, 2025

My friend’s review on Devil – all these three theatres are housefull in Bengaluru,And don’t worry,haters are going to hate,but we are not bbk to target one particular person,to make others grow,we Respect every actor, huge respect to @vijayaananth2 mam ❤️🤗#BBK12 #TheDevil pic.twitter.com/xSfE6Ksopn — Keerthiii (@RiyaRao936940) December 11, 2025

Overall Verdict

Based on early reactions on X, The Devil seems to work mainly because of Darshan’s strong screen presence, swag and the background score. Many users liked his performance, while neutral viewers felt the story failed to impress the audience. Interested viewers can catch the movie in theaters.

Check out the trailer of the movie below:

