X Users Review Darshan’s The Devil (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Darshan Thoogudeepa’s The Devil released in theatres today, and many fans rushed to catch the first show. Viewers then turned to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on this political-action drama. The early reactions show a mix of praise for Darshan and criticism about the film’s writing and editing.

Netizens Review The Devil

One netizen wrote that the story “is not new” and feels like something that has already been told before. However, the user found Darshan’s acting to be on another level, although a few scenes look slightly overdone. He added that the Krishna character stands out.

Another user rated the film 3.75 out of 5, saying Darshan’s swag and the background music are the film’s biggest strengths. He also added that some dialogues land well and that the film is overall enjoyable.

Many viewers noted that the movie starts off like a routine political drama, with scenes that don’t connect smoothly, and the editing feels rushed. However, the stylish Devil character and the interval block are good.

Another viewer wrote that Darshan is “killing it so far”, and the film is a treat for fans. The user said the movie starts like a political thriller, slows down during character introductions, but picks up again before the interval.

Overall Verdict

Based on early reactions on X, The Devil seems to work mainly because of Darshan’s strong screen presence, swag and the background score. Many users liked his performance, while neutral viewers felt the story failed to impress the audience. Interested viewers can catch the movie in theaters.

Check out the trailer of the movie below:

