Dulquer Salmaan’s recently released Kaantha has finally arrived on Netflix. While many appreciated its layered storytelling and emotional depth, a section of viewers was left puzzled by certain twists in the narrative. The film’s haunting climax left many viewers confused. Here’s a breakdown of Kumari’s murder and the tragic truth behind the ending.

Who Was the Real Killer Behind Kumari?

Kaantha begins with TK Mahadevan, a famous actor, working on a new film as the lead. The movie is directed by TPK, also known as Ayya, who was once Mahadevan’s mentor. Ayya had discovered him years ago and helped him rise from nothing to become a big star. Over time, differences grew between them, and they stopped working together.

After twelve years, they reunite for one last film. Kumari plays the female lead. During the shoot, TK Mahadevan and Kumari fall in love. Their relationship becomes serious, and Mahadevan is even ready to marry her.

The story takes a shocking turn when Kumari is murdered one night. The police begin their investigation, and Ayya becomes the main suspect. Many people believe that he is responsible for the crime.

In the final moments of the film, the truth comes out. TK Mahadevan confesses to Ayya that he himself killed Kumari. The revelation leaves Ayya completely broken. Unable to deal with the pain and shock, Ayya goes into a room and ends his own life. The film ends on this tragic note.

What Was The Reason Behind Kumari’s Murder?

Towards the end, TK Mahadevan explains why he killed Kumari. When he went to meet her, he found a tape recording. After listening to only part of it, Mahadevan believed that Kumari had betrayed him. Overcome by anger and emotional pain, he lost control. That same night, Mahadevan shot Kumari.

Later, another twist is revealed. Mahadevan listens to the complete recording and realizes that Kumari truly loved him. She had never cheated or betrayed him. The misunderstanding destroyed everything.

By the end of the film, the movie starring TK Mahadevan and Kumari is released and becomes a hit. While the public praises the film, Mahadevan is left with deep regret and guilt, making Kaantha a heartbreaking story of love, misunderstanding, and loss.

Check out the trailer of Kaantha below:

