Actor Pankaj Tripathi reveals he spots flaws in his performances when he sees them on the screen. While talking about it, he also said that he is sure people will easily connect with his latest performance in the film Kaagaz. The film released digitally on Thursday, January 7.

Kaagaz is based on the life and struggle of Lal Bihari, a farmer from a small village in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. It follows his trials as he discovers that he is officially recorded as a dead person in government records and has to prove he is leaving.

“I felt connected with the film after watching it, so I am sure people will also connect with it. Generally, I am critical when it comes to my own performances and I see flaws in my performance while watching them, but from what I saw today I can say I am excited about this film,” Pankaj Tripathi said.

The film features Pankaj Tripathi with Monal Gajjar and Amar Upadhyay in key roles. It is directed by Satish Kaushik, and produced by Salman Khan Films and The Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production.

The makers of the film held a special screening of the film on January 8 for the people in Sitapur village, Uttar Pradesh – the place where the story is based – using mobile movie theatre technology. Talking about the same, director Satish Kaushik said, “Nothing makes me happier to know that ‘Kaagaz’, our labour of love, would reach a wider audience, especially in the interiors where watching cinema is still a far fetched dream.”

Pankaj Tripathi also spoke about his upcoming projects. He said, “I am looking forward to the release of ’83’ and ‘Mimi’ this year.”

He will also star in the black comedy Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.

