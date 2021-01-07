Makers of Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Kagaaz will hold a special screening of the film on January 8 using the mobile movie theatre technology in Sitapur village of Uttar Pradesh, where the story is based.

Talking about the same, director Satish Kaushik said, “Nothing makes me happier to know that ‘Kaagaz’, our labour of love, would reach a wider audience, especially in the interiors where watching cinema is still a far fetched dream.”

The Kagaaz director added, “This mobile theatre format reaches viewers instead of viewers going to the theatre. I am so glad that ‘Kaagaz’ will reach so many people through this release.”

The story of Kagaaz is based in a real-life incident that happened to a farmer and social activist named Lal Bihari. In the film, Pankaj Tripathi plays a band master who discovers he is officially dead in government records and decides to fight to set things right. The film also features Amar Upadhyay and Monal Gajjar, and will stream on Zee5.

Yesterday, the makers released a song titled Jug Jug Jiyo. The track is an inspirational and soulful song which encourages one to not back down in face of adversity and reach the desired goal. The song is sung and composed by Rahul Jain. The lyrics of the track are provided by Aseem Ahmed Abbasee and Kunal Vermaa.

