With the coronavirus pandemic hitting the world in the first quarter of 2020, film industries worldwide suffered a lot. From productions being delayed to release dates being shuffled, we have seen a lot happening. Now actor Ali Fazal has opened up about it while sharing when his upcoming films are likely to release.

Advertisement

He also spoke about his upcoming projects, including Fukrey 3 and Mirzapur 3. Read on to know the details he shared.

Advertisement

Opening up about Fukrey 3, Ali Fazal told BolllywoodLife, “There’s some interesting villains this time, very new characters coming in, some new actors who’ll be joining the larger supporting cast. Can’t reveal more than that though or lease the plot will get out.”

He even spoke about the release dates of his upcoming films. The actor has an exciting lineup of films this year including the comedy Fukrey 3 as well as Death of the Nile co-starring Wonder Woman Gal Gadot.

Talking about his upcoming films’ release dates, Ali Fazal said, “Death on the Nile (his forthcoming project in Hollywood) is going to release September 2021. Fukrey 3 (that wasn’t delayed due to pandemic though) is hopefully scheduled according to play. Two of my Hollywood films, which are very action-packed, large films, had to be shifted to the end of the year (2021) because of the lockdown and everything. So, I’m hoping to finish all my Indian work in the first half (of the year) and then move onto them (his foreign projects).”

Talking about Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur 3, Ali Fazal shared, “Noting as been spoken about Mirzapur season 3 as of now, but I haven’t heard the script yet. The plan is in place of course, but if you’re realistic enough, I don’t think it’ll come next year, it’ll release in 2022 for sure.”

What are your thoughts on these revelations Fazal made about Fukrey 3 and Mirzapur 3? Let us know in the comments. Also, for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fame Cezanne Khan Accused By US Woman Of Marrying For Green Card; Actor Reacts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube