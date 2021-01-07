Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is probably the rare serials on TV which have enjoyed continuous fame. The show began with Hina Khan, and the legacy is now being continued with Shivangi Joshi. Mohsin Khan plays her love interest and fans are all raving about ‘Kaira’ all the time.

Recently, rumours were rife that Shivangi is making an exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. There was also a promo released that witnessed her character Naira being declared dead. This further fuelled the rumours, which led many to even speculate if there were issues between the actress and producer Rajan Shahi.

However, Shivangi Joshi is now coming out in the open and speaking about it all. The actress has nothing but good news to give. Naira may be shown dead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, but the leading beauty isn’t leaving. She also reveals her and Mohsin Khan’s first reaction when they heard about Naira’s death on the plot.

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Shivangi Joshi began, “The reports did not bother me, but yes I was surprised. I was thinking about the rumours that suddenly why are these doing the rounds. But as I knew they were rumours I did not bother much. Whatever is going to happen you all will get to know in the next 10 days. We can’t say much about the storyline but yes it is emotionally very taxing. I would request all the fans of Yeh Rishta to continue loving us the way they have been doing it for the last 20 years.”

Shivangi Joshi also revealed that she couldn’t stop her tears upon learning about her character’s death. She revealed, “I think everyone on the sets knows about my first reaction when I was being narrated Naira’s death sequence. Mohsin was also there, we were together while hearing the narration. I started crying, I wanted to stop my tears and I tried my best to control my emotions but I couldn’t control myself. Even Rajan Shahi sir asked me why are you crying but I had no answer. While rehearsing I was choked because of the emotions.”

However, Shivangi promises that there’s a really interesting twist coming up in the show and she’s excited about it!

Are you excited to know what’s next for Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Stay tuned for more scoops!

