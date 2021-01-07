Amazon Prime Video’s much-anticipated thriller web series The Family Man season 2 is all set to release on the OTT platform. The streaming service has shared the first poster of the web series and announced the release date on Twitter. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani starrer action thriller series The Family Man received rave reviews after it was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2019. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K directorial web series has been renewed for 2 more seasons.

Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video announced the release date of The Family Man season 2 with a motion poster. Much similar to the previous season, the new chapter also seems to offer an intriguing mystery. Manoj Bajpayee, seemingly intense, looking into the camera as a collage of Samantha Akkineni’s character emerges in the background.

The tweet read, “Srikant mission ke peeche aur villain Srikant ke peeche! Chase begins on February 12! #TheFamilyManOnPrime (sic).” Take a look at the tweet below:

Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the lead character, Srikant Tiwari, in The Family Man 2 also shared the motion poster and captioned it, “Chehre ke peeche chehra, raaz hai ismein gehra Shushing face #TheFamilyManOnPrime on 12th Feb (sic).”

The streaming giant on January 6 shared Manoj Bajypayee’s still from the first season and captioned it, “Kal kuch aisa hone wala hai jiske baare mein aap aur main soch bhi nahi sakte (sic).” This got fans all excited to know the release date of the much-awaited thriller web series.

The Family Man 2 retains cast Manoj Bajpayee, Sharad Kelkar, Gul Panag, Priyamani and Shreya Dhanwanthary, from its previous season. Samantha Akkineni will make her digital debut with the show. Other casts of the series also include Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

Filming for season 2 began in November 2019 and wrapped up in March 2020.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Tells Her Mom She Likes Rubina Dilaik; Says Jasmin Bhasin & Housemates Are Fake!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube