Veteran actor Satish Kaushik’s Kaagaz, featuring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead, is all set to premiere tomorrow. Will the release just a stone throw away, the makers are all out promoting it. Today, they released the latest track from the film titled Jug Jug Jiyo.

Jug Jug Jiyo is an inspirational and soulful song which encourages one to not back down in face of adversity and reach the desired goal. The song is sung and composed by Rahul Jain. The lyrics of the track are provided by Aseem Ahmed Abbasee and Kunal Vermaa.

Check out the track here:



Talking about the song, Satish Kaushik shares, “This song had come to my mind two years ago and I asked Rahul Jain, an upcoming composer, to create an inspiring song for Bharat Lal Mritak’s struggle to prove he was alive. I suggested the phrase ‘Jug Jug Jiyo’ and he came up with this excellent tune. Jug Jug Jiyo leaves you with hope, something I wish the audience will also take back after watching the film.”

Kaagaz is based on a true story set in Uttar Pradesh. The film follows the struggles of a UP resident Lal Bihari Mritak, who was declared dead on official papers and struggled for years to prove himself alive.

Kaagaz is presented by Salman Khan Films with Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production and produced by Salma Khan, Nishant Kaushik and Vikas Malu. The film will premiere on 7th January 2021 on Zee5 Premium and will release in a few selected theatres in Uttar Pradesh.

