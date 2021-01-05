Actress Sandeepa Dhar says she picked the entire choreography for a dance number in the upcoming film Kaagaz within the span of a night.

Advertisement

“When Satish Kaushik called me up for this song, I was travelling for a musical in Europe. It was a very sudden thing that came my way and I didn’t want to miss the opportunity, so I took two days off from the musical and flew down to India,” Sandeepa Dhar said.

Advertisement

“I only had one day to rehearse, so I learnt the entire three-minute choreography overnight. The next day we started shooting the song and finished it in a 12-14 hour full day shift,” she recalled.

The film revolves around a farmer in Uttar Pradesh who is officially declared dead in government documents and how he goes through struggle and paperwork to prove that he is alive, in the process laying bare the corruption that exists in the system.

Recently actor Pankaj Tripathi describes Kaagaz as a satirical take on reality. He said, “he film is a satirical take on a real situation that has happened in the past with a man. Me being a person from that landscape, I understand the complexity of the situation. I belong to that world and I feel like I am part of that society that I have an insight. So, when the film offer came to me from Satish sir, I immediately said yes.”

Kaagaz is produced by Salman Khan and also features Monal Gajjar, Amar Upadhyay and Lankesh Bhardwaj, among others. The film releases on the OTT platform Zee5 on January 7.

Must Read: Tandav: 5 Things About The Upcoming Saif Ali Khan Led Show That Are Making Us Excited

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube