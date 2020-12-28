Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik has revealed why he chose to come back to direction after a gap of six years. Kaushik has helmed the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer upcoming film Kaagaz, which is slated to release in January.

“I read a news article about Lal Bihari Mritak many years ago and I was touched by his journey. When I researched about him, I felt that his story deserved to be told and I wanted to do that myself. That’s why I decided to helm this project after a gap of six years,” said Kaushik, whose last directorial was the 2014 release Gang Of Ghosts.

Kaagaz is a satire based in a small village in Uttar Pradesh. Tripathi plays Lal Bihari Mritak, a man who was officially declared dead. The story narrates how he had to work towards proving that he is alive.

Talking about how directing the film affected him, Kaushik said: “The times have changed and so have a lot of aspects of filmmaking. Directing this movie was a huge learning experience for me, not just as an artist but also as a director. I’m sure people will connect with the story and appreciate our efforts.”

Kaagaz also features Mita Vashisht and Amar Upadhyay and is presented by Salman Khan Films with Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production. The film will release digitally and in select theatres of Uttar Pradesh on January 7.

Meanwhile, The story of a “dead” man is coming alive on the big screen. Lal Bihari ‘Mritak’, 65, a resident of Azamgarh district, remained “dead” in revenue records for 19 years and had to battle all this time before he could be declared “alive”.

The biopic on his life is titled “Kaagaz” and has written and directed by Satish Kaushik. The film is scheduled to release on January 7, 2021, in cinemas and also on the OTT platform simultaneously.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has portrayed the character of Mritak while other actors in it include Monal Gajjar, Mita Vashisht, Amar Upadhyay and Satish Kaushik.

