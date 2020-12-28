Akshay Kumar has always been one of the most active and busiest superstars of Bollywood. Every year he brings multiple films at the box office and his punctuality is the reason every producer loves him.

In the past few years, Akshay has also become one of the most profitable stars of the industry. The way his films have contributed to the industry, he has become popular as the name of ‘Mini Bollywood’. With the guarantee of huge success, his films have provided in recent years, the fees of Akki has also grown magnificently.

It’s a known fact that Khiladi Kumar charges more than 100 crores for 1 film and now he seems to have further increased the fees. As per Bollywood Hungama’s latest report, Akshay has increased his remuneration for 2022 films and the latest number is around 135 crores.

A source has been quoted as saying by the news portal, “Over the last few months in the lockdown, Akshay Kumar has gradually hiked his fees from 99 crores to 108 crores and finally settled in on 117 crores for the films he signed recently. Every producer wants to have Akshay on board, considering his low risk, low budget, and assured return model, leading to excessive demand in the market. Akshay too has followed the economic formula of higher the demand, higher the price, as with every film offer coming his way, he hiked his fees. For the films which are slated for a 2022 release, Akshay will charge a bomb of Rs 135 crores per film”

“The production budget of most Akshay Kumar films will be in the range of Rs. 35 to 45 crores, in addition to 15 crores more for print and publicity, taking the total in the range of Rs. 50 to 60 crores. Taking the number of his acting fees into account, the overall budget of his films would be in the range of 185 to 195 crores. Doing a backward calculation in the account, his films earn approximately 80 to 90 crores from the sale of satellite and digital, whereas 10 crores more comes from the sale of music rights, leaving an amount in the range of Rs. 95 to 100 crores for recovery from theatres, meaning lifetime box-office collections of Rs. 210-220 crores in India. This isn’t as big a number for him to achieve, given his stardom and trust among the audience. And in 2021, it’s a rather easy number for a superstar like Akshay,” the source adds.

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii released recently on Disney + Hotstar and his Sooryavanshi is gearing up to hit the cinemas soon. Apart from that, his Prithviraj, Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re will also release next. Along with these, Akshay will also be seen in films like Ram Setu, Mission Lion, Raksha Bandhan and others.

