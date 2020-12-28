Salman Khan celebrated his 55th birthday yesterday in the presence of close friends and family at his Panvel farmhouse. Along with the superstar his niece Ayat Sharma, daughter of his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma celebrated her first birthday.

Salman also cut the cake with the media on his birthday and pictures, videos of the same were going viral on the internet.

Among the attendees last night was Genelia D’Souza along with her husband Riteish Deshmukh, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, brother Sohail, sister Alvira Agnihotri and her husband Atul, comedian Sunil Grover, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and politician Baba Siddique among others.

Take a look at the birthday celebration pictures here:

Salman Khan’s birthday bash was indeed grand like the superstar himself. Look at that beautiful cake, you guys!

Meanwhile, during his cake cutting ceremony with the media, Salman revealed that if the situation permits, he would release his much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid 2021.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of the much-awaited movies of Bollywood. The movie is helmed by Prabhudeva and also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Zarina Wahab in important roles.

In a recent video uploaded by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Salman Khan is seen saying “If things are in the clear by Eid, that’s when the film will be released.” The Bigg Boss 14 host said the audiences’ safety comes first. “That’s not important, what’s important is to ensure that people are safe. And God forbid, if anything happens to them at the theatre, then that wouldn’t be acceptable for anyone.”

Speaking about his birthday celebrations, Salman Khan said, “I had no desire to celebrate my birthday in this terrible year. I hope that everyone is healthy, happy, and safe.”

