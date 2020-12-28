Rhea Chakraborty had been arrested in the drug row by NCB. It all took place as an investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. While the actress is out on bail, the CBI is yet to reveal the verdict of their findings. Lawyer Satish Manishinde is now demanding the results of the same after Anil Deshmukh’s latest appeal.

For the unversed, Maharashtra home minister Anil demanded that the findings be revealed at the earliest. “It has been more than five months since the investigation began but CBI has not revealed if actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered or he died by suicide. I request CBI to reveal findings of the investigation at the earliest,” he said.

Now, Satish Maneshinde, lawyer of Rhea Chakraborty, is welcoming Anil Deshmukh’s statement. He shared, “I welcome the Statement of Shri Anil Deshmukh, HM Govt of Maharashtra calling for the CBI to make the report public in the case of Death of Sushant Singh Rajput.”

He continued, “A hue and cry was made when the Mumbai Police took about 2 months into the investigations and the report remained to be made public. An FIR was filed in Patna making false allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in July 2020. The Mumbai Police, ED, NCB and CBI including Patna Police have conducted investigations against Rhea. She was arrested in a bogus case with no evidence by NCB. She was harassed by Various agencies and remained in custody for almost a month till the Bombay High Court released her on Bail. Rhea filed an FIR accusing the sisters of SSR administering him illegally obtained Medicines without proper medical advice and on the basis of a bogus prescription. She alleged that the cocktail of drugs and illegally administered medicines could be the cause of his death.”

Satish Maneshinde concluded, “It is more than Six months since SSR Died,” he said, “I have always said that the Truth will remain the same whoever investigates the Case. Whatever may be the Circumstances, the CBI should come out with its findings after 4 months of investigations by the Premier investigating agency of the country. It is high time that there is a Closure to this Sad Event. Satya Meva Jayate.”

Meanwhile, SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has urged the fans of her brother and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to choose love over hatred.

As the year nears its end, Shweta initiated a new digital campaign, #Love4SSR, asking his fans to come forward and do a good deed.

“Always choose love over hatred… A heart full of love is nothing less than heaven. Red heart #Love4SSR,” she shared on Twitter.

She also shared a post about the new campaign which read, “Open your heart and spread love. Pray and pay a tribute to SSR. Donate books to the poor or educate them. Donate food or clothes to the needy. Embrace mother nature and plant a sapling.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 in his Mumbai flat. Many theories and conspiracies emerged after his demise leading to the CBI investigating his death.

