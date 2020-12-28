Vikrant Massey is one of the most phenomenal actors we have in Bollywood. The 33-year-old actor has done some incredible work in Hindi cinema including films like Cargo, Chhapaak and Lootera to name a few.

The actor just shared that his Instagram account and the Facebook account have been hacked and he’s working on it to get it resolved.

Sharing a message for his fans on Instagram, Vikrant Massey updated a story that read, “My Facebook and Instagram accounts have been hacked. Please ignore any DMs or comments coming in. We’re working on it.”

Well, this isn’t the first time when this has happened to a celebrity. This has happened to a lot of celebrities including names like Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela and Shahid Kapoor to name a few.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant Massey is looking forward to a packed slate and has recently bagged the lead role in ace cinematographer and director Santosh Sivan’s next, the Hindi remake of 2017 Tamil action thriller, Maanagaram. According to producer Shibu Thameens, Massey will be seen playing a young angry man in the film, a role that is completely different from anything that he has done so far.

Talking about the big project, Vikrant says that working with Sivan is a dream come true for him. He reveals that it was a rather surreal moment for him when he received a call to be a part of the film. “When I got the first call, for a day, I didn’t believe it was happening at all. I had a wide smile on my face for a week because Asoka is one of those films that I watch every time it airs on the television,” he shares.

Well, we hope that Vikrant Massey’s account gets resolves soon.

