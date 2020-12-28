Sara Ali Khan began her career with Kedarnath in 2018 and has been treating fans with some exciting projects ever since. Two years into her career and she has already worked with stars like Ranveer Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Dhawan. The actress is also collaborating with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re. But is she ready to finally lead a solo film? Read on to know what she thinks!

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with the Coolie No 1 actress. She spoke in length to us about the David Dhawan film releasing on the digital platforms. Another interesting scoop was about her staying away from father Saif Ali Khan. Today, we bring to you Sara’s take on leading a solo film.

Asked if she’s ready to lead a solo film, Sara Ali Khan answered, “I don’t know, it’s never about that for me. My career for me has never been about, ‘aaj commercial film karte hai, kal serious ya parso solo film karte hai or Ranveer (Singh) ke sath karte hai.’ Aisa nahi hota. Mere liye hamesha ye hota hai ki agar koi mujhe koi kahaani sunaye, and mujhe lagta hai ye kahani mujhe suhani hai. Ab wo chahe wo kahaani mai akeli suna rahi hu yam era chota hissa hai ya bohot bada hai – at the end of the day, I do want to tell good and relevant stories.”

(My career has never been about planning a commercial film today, doing a serious tomorrow or working on a solo film day after or one with Ranveer (Singh). It doesn’t work that way. For me, it’s about telling stories that I feel should be told. Now it doesn’t matter whether that film is solo or I have a small part to play in it.)

Sara Ali Khan continued, “But I do think that, especially after Atrangi Re, I do have become a a litte bit greedy and I do think that I want to do meaty things. Uska matlab ye nahi hai ki akele karna. I just want to do a role and a character that I can get into and a story that deserves to be told. I don’t like to complicate it more than that.”

Well, we love how Sara has everything sorted in her mind! More power to the actress.

