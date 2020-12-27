Celebrity fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her family has been spending some quality time together in Mukhteshwar hills in Uttarakhand. She is an avid social media user and has been keeping her Instagram fam updated with her various social media posts. Masaba also shared a picture of her mother Neena Gupta and a hilarious incident.

The celebrity designer, who seems to be a morning person, shared an incident where her mother Neena came to check on her at 9:30 am, as she thought her daughter was ‘dead’ on Christmas morning. Masaba in her post also shared that she has never woken up so late which made her mother so worried that she came to check on her. Take a look at her Insta story below:

Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta has been staying at Mukhteshwar Hills for a while now and has been sharing some of their pictures with the most gorgeous backdrops of the hills and snow-clad mountains. It’s also worth pointing out that her mother briefly visited Mumbai for work but flew back to Mukhteshwar to ring in Christmas and New Year celebrations. She also shared how she has celebrated Christmas with her family there. Neena baked a cake on the occasion of Christmas, while Masaba was recording a video of her mother engrossed in her task to do.

Masaba Gupta also shared a picture of the final product, calling it ‘Chocolate Marie biscuit cake.’ She has been spending most of her time eating with her family and taking pictures of her cosy home-stay, whilst playing with her pet dog.

While on the work front, Masaba Gupta was last seen in the series Masaba Masaba. The series showcased the lives of real-life mother-daughter duo Neena Gupta and Masaba. Neil Bhoopalam and Rytasha Rathore were also seen in the series.

