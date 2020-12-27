It’s a big day for all Salman Khan fans as beloved Bhaijaan has turned 55 today. Courtesy to COVID-19 conditions, this year’s celebrations won’t be grand, but still, fans aren’t leaving any stone unturned to give a tribute to the superstar. Taking to this auspicious occasion, we at Koimoi we’ll be giving an insight into Khan’s hold in star ranking and how he’ll be dominating the number game in future too.

In today’s piece, we’ll see how Salman is in a strong position enough to rule Stars’ Box Office Power Index. He has an interesting line up in the form of Antim, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2. And mind us, all the films seems big money spinners.

As of now, Salman Khan is at the 1st spot in star ranking based on Koimoi’s Stars’ Box Office Power Index. He has 2500 points to his credit. Akshay Kumar is at 2nd (1700 points) but given Salman’s strong lineup, he isn’t coming down anytime soon. Here’s why we’re confident enough of Bhaijaan’s stronghold in power index.

Antim

The first look of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma was recently unveiled from Antim. It has struck the right chords with audiences. In fact, apart from die-hard Salman fans, the neutral audience too has liked the fresh look of the superstar. The minimum expectation from the film is to cross 100 crore mark comfortably. It won’t be a surprise if the film crosses 200 crore mark if properly adapted from the original version, Mulshi Pattern.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

This highly-anticipated cop film is ready and good to go. If the COVID-19 situation settles down, the film will be released on Eid 2021. Radhe is expected to earn no less than 200 crores at the box office.

Tiger 3

Tiger 3 needs no words to describe when it comes to its commercial value. This Salman, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar’s film is a contender for 300 crore and nothing less than that is expected. It’s touted to be the biggest hit of Khan’s career. Also, the news of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan character making a cameo has hyped the project.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Initially, the film was slated to release in 2021 but now, the release schedule is uncertain. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, KEKD will be helmed by Farhad Samji. With a brand value of Salman and Nadiadwala banner, the film is expected to enter 200 crore club.

Kick 2

Another Sajid Nadiadwala’s production on the list. This film has a huge buzz already and it’s touted to comfortably cross 300 crore mark.

The aforementioned films are expected to benefit Salman Khan with 1000 points at least to take his points total to 3500. And, that’s enough said!

