Ajay Devgn Happy About Dharavi Reporting Zero Covid Positive Cases

Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday expressed joy as Dharavi in Mumbai has recorded zero Covid-19 positive cases.

Advertisement

“Christmas has brought cheer! #Dharavi reported ‘Zero’ #Covid19 positive cases. #COVID19,” Ajay Devgn tweeted.

Advertisement

Dharavi, which is Asia’s largest slum, recorded zero Covid cases on Friday, for the first time since the pandemic broke out in the congested settlement on April 1, said health officials.

On the acting front, Ajay Devgn‘s film “Maidaan” is set for release on October 15, 2021, on the occasion of Dussehra. The actor is currently also busy with his self-starring upcoming directorial “Mayday”. He features alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the film.

There have been reports that Ajay Devgn has purchased the Hindi remake rights of the 2019 Telugu crime comedy “Brochevarevarura”. For more updates on your favourite stars, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Anurag Basu Finally Reacts To Govinda’s Controversial Removal From Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Jagga Jasoos: “Just Had To Let Go Off Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube