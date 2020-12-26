By now, it’s clear what will be Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, and it’s going to be Yash Raj Films’ Pathan. There have been so many rumours since he went on a sabbatical in 2018 with his last film Zero. From Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Atlee to Aditya Chopra, gossip-mongers did connect every major director with Shah for his next movie.

Over the last couple of months, things got pretty clear when some reliable reports around Pathan started flowing in. Also starring John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, the film is said to be a part of a bigger ‘spy universe’ by YRF. It’s said to set the base for upcoming movies and apparently Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War was the starting point.

Now, as per the latest reports coming in, the first schedule of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan is already done with. It was late last month when he was spotted outside YRF studios sporting his look for the film. The news back then indicated that he’s there for his look test and will start the shooting soon.

Now, it’s been said that the makers have finished the first schedule of Pathan on this Thursday. Reports also state that even Deepika Padukone joined him for the same but for a limited period of time. It’s been also said that the second schedule for the film will be starting from next month, and John Abraham is yet to start the shoot.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika and John YRF’s Pathan also stars Dimple Kapadia, Gautam Rode, and Shaji Chaudhary. The official announcement by the makers of this Sidharth Anand directorial is still awaited.

