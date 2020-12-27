Salman Khan is celebrating his 55th Birthday today. The actor stepped out on Panvel farmhouse to cut the cake with media. In the same interaction with media, Salman Khan reveals that if the situation permits, he would release his much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid 2021. Read the article to know more.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of the much-awaited movies of Bollywood. The movie is helmed by Prabhudeva and also stars Disha Patani Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Zarina Wahab in important roles. Not just that, singer Arjun Kanungo is also making his acting debut via this film.

In a recent video uploaded by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Salman Khan is seen saying “If things are in the clear by Eid, that’s when the film will be released.” The Bigg Boss 14 host said the audiences’ safety comes first. “That’s not important, what’s important is to ensure that people are safe. And God forbid, if anything happens to them at the theatre, then that wouldn’t be acceptable for anyone.”

Speaking about his birthday celebrations, Salman Khan said, “I had no desire to celebrate my birthday in this terrible year. I hope that everyone is healthy, happy, and safe.”

Meanwhile, speaking about Remo D’souza’s wife Lizelle thanking Salman Khan in her recent social media post, as per a recent report by Times Of India, “The first call that Lizelle made upon reaching the hospital was to Salman. Salman was on another call but he called back in 5 minutes. Lizelle was breaking down as the doctor who had by then attended to Remo had told her that it was a major heart attack.”

The report added, “In a jiffy, Salman personally was in touch with the team of doctors who were controlling Remo’s vital parameters and telling them that they have to get Remo out of this. Throughout the surgery, he kept making calls to whomsoever it was required in the hospital and he stopped only after Remo was wheeled out from the Operation Theatre. An angioplasty was done and not an angiography as reported earlier. Lizelle had been given two choices: Either an angioplasty or a. Injection that can dissolve the blockage. The doctor told her if it was someone from his kith and kin he would have opted for angioplasty.”

We wish Salman Khan a happy birthday. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

